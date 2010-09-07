Spring Shoe Trends: Love or Hate?

" " Heather Swanson/Discovery Communications, LLC. If you're a fan of TLC's What Not To Wear, you know that what makes the perfect outfit "click" is the right accessories. Browse this gallery to see some of Stacy and Clinton's favorite accessory picks, including shoes, bracelets and purses (oh, my)!

" " Discovery Communications, LLC. Whether you're dressing for the workplace or a night out on the town, a good pair of heels is a must for any wardrobe. The pairs on WNTW range from the glamorously formal to the cute and spunky, like these stylish purple peep-toe heels.

" " Discovery Communications, LLC. But Stacy and Clinton know that feet don't have to suffer to look fashionable. To spruce up a casual outfit, slip on a pair of comfortable flats--and be creative and bold about the colors!

" " Discovery Communications, LLC. Summer fashion means lots of adorable options for sandals, like these brown wedges that look great with a sundress on a hot summer day. Next, see some jewelry additions that will make your outfit pop.

" " Discovery Communications, LLC. Choosing the right necklace for the right outfit can be tricky, but Stacy and Clinton have plenty of advice on how to decorate a bare neck. This beautiful blue teardrop necklace is a perfect accent.

" " Discovery Communications, LLC. Don't forget the wrists! Rings and bracelets can add just the right touch to a sophisticated outfit. Best of all, you can mix and match to create a dynamic pairing.

" " Discovery Communications, LLC. Perhaps the most daunting task of all is matching accessories together. While exact color coordination doesn't have to be the only option, symmetry in style, design or color can help to create an eye-catching package.

" " Scott Gries/Copyright DCI The final touch is always a stylish purse or tote that completes an outfit. Stacy and Clinton favor bags that speak to your personality while remaining chic and comfortable at the same time.

" " Discovery Communications, LLC. Matching your purse to your shoes is a potential style stumble that Stacy and Clinton know all too well. They recommend being bold in your choices, like this pairing of a simple, elegant black clutch with a dark blue dress and shiny silver bracelets.

" " Discovery Communications, LLC. In the end, Stacy and Clinton's favorite accessory combinations are the ones that make you feel good as much as they visually complete an outfit! For more information, see How to Accessorize for a Night Out.