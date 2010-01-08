How to Start a Parenting Blog

Becoming a parent can be a life-changing event. There is so much you learn from day to day, whether you've just had your first child or already have a growing family. As a parent, you might find yourself wanting to share your stories, your fears and your questions on a regular basis -- and other parents will, too. Why not find a way to connect with other parents in similar situations by starting your own parenting blog?
On the Internet, you will find numerous blogs on every possible topic. Parenting blogs have become one very popular type of blog, and anyone can write one. Blogs are a way to share your thoughts with the parenting community and learn from others. Not only will you be able to voice your own opinion in your blog, but the parents who follow and read your blog can provide feedback, opening up a dialogue and support system that can help during many parenting milestones.
Advertisement
Blogs can be informative, funny, emotional or thought-provoking -- or all of these things at once. There aren't many limits on what you can write or how you should write it. You can write just for yourself, or you can keep a target audience in mind when composing entries [source: Brooks]. So don't be afraid to give blogging a try. You may find that, no matter how many parents you connect with, the outlet of writing about your experience can be rewarding and fun.
After you've decided to give blogging a try, you will need to know how to get started. Even if you aren't a technology expert, starting a blog can be relatively simple. Read on to the next page for information on how to get started.
Advertisement