Ultimate Guide to MUMS National Parent-to-Parent Network

Being a parent is hard. Being the parent of a child with a disability or a medical condition can be even harder. Sometimes just being able to talk to someone else who knows what you're going through can make a difference. That's why Wisconsin mother Julie Gordon founded MUMS National Parent-to-Parent Network in 1979. What began as a small group of mothers whose children had cerebral palsy meeting in a living room has since grown into a global database serving more than 20,000 families all over the world [source: MSN Health].

MUMS stands for Mothers United for Moral Support and its goal is to connect parents of children with disabilities or disorders with other parents whose children suffer from the same conditions. They call it parent-to-parent matching and it gives parents the opportunity to talk with others who are going through the same trials, tribulations and triumphs as they are, and also to exchange important medical information. Today, more than 3,500 disorders are covered by the MUMS database, and it works closely with other matching organizations to ensure that even rare conditions can be matched. The network also helps people find local support groups or start their own.

MUMS National Parent-to-Parent Network is a private, non-profit organization. It offers services such as parent matching and a regular newsletter for a fee, although the fee can sometimes be waived if there is financial hardship.

Parents of a child with a disability or disorder often become experts on the issue at hand, and the MUMS network gives them a way to share their knowledge and help others who might benefit from it. Keep reading to find out how you can use the network.