10 Mommy and Me Activities to Try

One of the best things about parenting a baby or toddler is having an instant partner for fun! From tumble time to art adventures, there are plenty of new activities you can try together. And, if you play your cards right, you can even hang out with your baby while getting back into shape.

You can plan activities on your own to bond with your little one, but if you're not the DIY type, most communities offer organized "mommy and me" playgroups and classes. The local library, gym or zoo is a good place to start your search, but you can find notices on the bulletin board at your pediatrician's office and other places new parents frequent, as well as online. Most activities include a series of sessions; if you don't want to commit to a strict schedule, look for drop-in classes. You'll want to ask a few questions before you join, such as whether there are age limits for the class.

Whichever type of activity you choose, the benefits far outweigh the work of getting your little one bathed, dressed, fed and transported on time. Not only will the two of you bond (it's good to branch out from the closeness of 2 a.m. feedings), but you can network with other new moms. Plus, there's no better way to get the scoop on preschools or sleep strategies than from a few new friends with first-hand experience.