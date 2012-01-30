5 Ideas for Hosting a Girl's Night

Life is busy and time flies by, which means you probably don't see your best girls nearly as often as you'd like to. The days of clubbing 'til dawn are a thing of the past, because going out on the town is expensive and doesn't give us the beauty sleep we so dearly need now.
So, what's a social girl to do? Pick a date, come up with a theme and type up your e-vite; it's time to get the girls together at your house. From soup club to spa nights, here are five ideas for hosting a fabulous and memorable girl's night in.
Advertisement