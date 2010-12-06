5 Dates for You and Your Girlfriends

Every girl needs a little time with her friends.
One of the traditions that women hold dear is the ritual of the girl's night out. No matter what the activity, a group of girls out for a night on the town is a force to be reckoned with. When it comes to getting your girlfriend group together, you probably meet for happy hour or hit a nightspot. And although it's usually a fun night, it can be hard to hold a conversation with your girls. So, if you need some advice on a new job, a new haircut or a new man, you'll want to steer clear of the clubs and check out something a little different. Here are five more fun dates that you and your girlfriends can give a try next time you're short on ideas but up for spontaneity.

5: Take a Class

Getting the girls together in a classroom setting can be a lot of fun. Cooking classes are always a fun way to socialize while getting good eats. And since crafting is such a big hit these days, many small businesses offer classes geared toward the girl's night out. Candle making will have you walking away with your very own handmade candle at the end of the class, while sewing classes are usually over the course of several weeks, which can be a fun way to make a regular date with your besties. Many instructors offer group rates and serve wine and cheese for the complete girl's night out experience.

4: Retail Therapy

Make memories surrounded by beautiful clothes.
As a rule, women are known to enjoy the occasional shopping trip. Although it's a generalization, it's true for a reason. Shopping is a great opportunity to get in some quality girl talk, not to mention a little exercise. The act of walking and shopping can lend itself a nice long talk with your BFFs, which is a healthy way to blow off some steam. And the money you're saving on therapy will allow you to treat yourself to the occasional new pair of shoes or outfit, which can also be good for your self-esteem. Some of the most fun could come from trying on clothes you would never be caught dead in normally. Laugh at yourself and your friends as you all change up your looks.

3: Dancing

If you're like many women, you might have a hard time getting your husband or boyfriend out for a night of dancing. Weddings aside, dancing isn't something your average Joe is into. But that doesn't mean that you're in for a danceless existence -- nobody puts Baby in a corner. For an energetic night out with your girlfriends, dust off those dancing shoes and find a good nightspot with music you like. Aside from being a lot of fun, dancing is also incredible aerobic exercise and can really help you let go of a bad day. Just make sure before you get there that the style of music is what you need to shake your groove thing.

2: Poker Night

You can play for money, but sometimes, bragging rights are all you need.
Who says poker night is just for the boys? The popular card game has become a trendy way to get together with friends, for men and women alike. The key to a good poker night is having a table, preferably round, with enough room for everyone to sit around. It's also a good idea to have plenty of snacks and cold beverages on hand. Throw on a little music, shuffle the deck and you're all set for a fun night with your girlfriends. Like most girl's nights, poker affords the chance to do a lot of gabbing while you play popular versions of the classic games like Texas Hold 'Em and Seven Card Stud. Make sure someone is well-acquainted with the rules, and don't worry about the gambling aspect of it. You can always just play with poker chips.

1: Spa Party

One of the most enjoyable and popular dates for you and your girlfriends is the spa day. Ladies like to pamper themselves with relaxing spa treatments, and going with your girlfriends makes it all the more fun. Find a spa that offers an array of services you like, whether it's massage, manicures and pedicures, facials or more exotic fare like aromatherapy and hot stone treatments. Many spas offer packages for groups, so keep your eye out for good deals. Follow up your relaxing spa day with a little happy hour, and you've got the makings of a great girl's date.

