5 Dates for You and Your Girlfriends

" " Every girl needs a little time with her friends. Photodisc/ Thinkstock

One of the traditions that women hold dear is the ritual of the girl's night out. No matter what the activity, a group of girls out for a night on the town is a force to be reckoned with. When it comes to getting your girlfriend group together, you probably meet for happy hour or hit a nightspot. And although it's usually a fun night, it can be hard to hold a conversation with your girls. So, if you need some advice on a new job, a new haircut or a new man, you'll want to steer clear of the clubs and check out something a little different. Here are five more fun dates that you and your girlfriends can give a try next time you're short on ideas but up for spontaneity.