If you think yarn crafts for kids are nothing more than knitting and crochet, look again. Versatile yarn can jazz up a wall hanging, make drawings seem to pop off the page, or add color to backpacks or scarves with tassels. And those are just a few of the possibilities!

These no-sew crafts work as rainy-day art crafts or fabric projects for camp. You'll find them easy to make -- and fun to do with kids.

Follow the links below to learn how to make your own yarn crafts:

Woven Wall Hanging

Add a woven yarn border to make this wall hanging special.

String Art

Make your drawings look three dimensional with string art.

Fancy Boa

Get ready for formal, red-carpet dress-up with this fancy boa.

Yarn Tassels

Add a splash of color to backpacks, scarves and decor with these bright tassels.

Weaving Frame

Construct a frame that you can use over and over to weave pot holders, rugs and more.

Look on the next page to learn how you can use yarn to jazz up a woven wall hanging.

