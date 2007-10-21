How to Make No-Sew Crafts

" " No needles needed with these no-sew crafts. N/A

Creating designer duds and accessories no longer requires a sewing machine. Your children can make their very own fashions and pillows with these no-sew crafts for kids. All it takes is some old fabric and a little creativity.

Learn how to make these no-sew crafts with the instructions on the following pages.

Advertisement

No-Sew Doll Fashions

These miniature designer fashions will make your child's dolls the talk of the block.

No-Stitch Pillows

Pillows are never in short supply with these easy instructions.

Coiled Coasters

Liven up any coffee table with these coils of fun.

Book Pillow

Make the book cover as interesting as the book itself.

Filling your dolls' wardrobe with the coolest fashions has never been easier. Learn how to make no-sew doll fashions in the next section.

For more fun activities and crafts, check out: