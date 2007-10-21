How to Make No-Sew Crafts

No needles needed with these no-sew crafts.
No needles needed with these no-sew crafts.
N/A

Creating designer duds and accessories no longer requires a sewing machine. Your children can make their very own fashions and pillows with these no-sew crafts for kids. All it takes is some old fabric and a little creativity.

Learn how to make these no-sew crafts with the instructions on the following pages.

Advertisement

No-Sew Doll Fashions

These miniature designer fashions will make your child's dolls the talk of the block.

No-Stitch Pillows

Pillows are never in short supply with these easy instructions.

Coiled Coasters

Liven up any coffee table with these coils of fun.

Book Pillow

Make the book cover as interesting as the book itself.

Filling your dolls' wardrobe with the coolest fashions has never been easier. Learn how to make no-sew doll fashions in the next section.

For more fun activities and crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Contents
  1. No-Sew Doll Fashions
  2. No-Stitch Pillows
  3. Coiled Coasters
  4. Book Pillow

No-Sew Doll Fashions

Turn old gym socks into dolls' gym clothes.
Turn old gym socks into dolls' gym clothes.
N/A

This no-sew craft for kids is perfect for your child's imagination. She'll have hours of fun pretending to be a famous fashion designer while creating a new wardrobe full of no-sew doll fashions for her dolls or stuffed animals.

What You'll Need:

  • Materials such as old socks and ties
  • Blunt scissors
  • Trims such as ribbon or sequins
  • Craft glue

Step 1: Cut the toe area out from a sock. Cut holes for the neck and arms in the end of the toe for a blouse. Cut the ankle area out from the same sock.

Advertisement

Step 2: Tie ribbon around one end to make a gathered waist for a skirt. Decorate the skirt and blouse with trims such as ribbon or sequins. If your child wants to add a shawl, cut a strip from the middle of an old tie.

Your child will never run out of pillows again in a pillow fight. Learn how to make no-stitch pillows in the next section.

For more fun activities and crafts, check out:

Advertisement

No-Stitch Pillows

Decorate no-stitch pillows with any pattern.
Decorate no-stitch pillows with any pattern.
N/A

This no-sew craft is great for kids with a sweet tooth. Your child can create fluffy no-stitch pillows with little supervision.

What You'll Need:

  • 2/3 yard of fabric
  • Blunt scissors
  • Cotton batting
  • Fabric glue
  • 1 yard of grosgrain ribbon
  • Permanent markers

Step 1: Cut a 20x24-inch piece of fabric. Roll a 12-inch strip of cotton batting. Place the batting on the wrong side of the fabric. Roll the fabric around the batting.

Advertisement

Step 2: Glue the end seam in place to close the roll.

Step 3: Cut the grosgrain ribbon in half. Tie each piece in a bow around each end of the fabric roll. Fringe the edges of the fabric.

Step 4: Use permanent markers to draw a favorite flavor label to make the pillow look like candy.

Getting your kids to use cup coasters may be hard, but getting them to make the coasters is easy. Learn how to make coiled coasters on the next page.

For more fun activities and crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Coiled Coasters

This no-sew craft for kids creates a coiled coaster. Despite their softness, these coiled coasters are remarkably sturdy, which means that you'll get to enjoy your kids' creations for years to come.

What You'll Need:

  • Clothesline cord
  • Blunt scissors
  • Tape measure
  • 1-3/4 yards of fabric
  • Fabric glue

Step 1: Cut four 54-inch pieces of clothesline cord. Cut four 1x54-inch strips of fabric.

Advertisement

Step 2: Wrap a fabric strip around one 54-inch piece of clothesline. Dot some glue along the rope to hold it. Once you reach the end of the cord, glue the end of the fabric strip in place.

Step 3: Start a small coil of the covered cord and use fabric glue to hold it together. Continue coiling the cord around itself. Put glue on the cord as you coil it. When you get to the end, tuck it in between the last coil.

Step 4: Add a dab of glue to secure it. Let it dry overnight. Repeat to make 3 more coasters.

Your child will love to dream of his favorite story. Learn how to make book pillows on the next page.

For more fun activities and crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Book Pillow

This no-sew craft also makes a great accessory.
This no-sew craft also makes a great accessory.
N/A

This no-sew craft for kids is great for the reader in your family. Use this book pillow to provide the perfect place to curl up with a favorite story.

What You'll Need:

  • 1-1/3 yards of fabric
  • Ruler
  • Blunt scissors
  • Newspaper
  • Fabric paint
  • Fabric glue
  • Cotton batting
  • Bias tape
  • Black fabric marker

Step 1: Place bias tape over the edges with more fabric glue. Draw some lines on the long strip to create the pages of the book.

Advertisement

Place bias tape over the edges.
Place bias tape over the edges.
N/A

Step 2: Use fabric glue to put together the seams to make the pillow. Apply a line of glue along the edges of the 3x28-inch piece of fabric. Attach one end of the 3x28-inch piece of fabric to the bottom of the spine.

Step 3: Continue gluing and attaching the long strip around the edges of the book fabric until you get to the top edge. Leave it open. Stuff the book with batting, then glue the last edge closed.

Step 4: Cut a 12x19-inch piece and a 3x28-inch piece of fabric. Cover your work surface with newspaper. Place the 12x19-inch piece of fabric on your work surface right side up.

Step 5: Divide the fabric as shown in the illustration below for the front cover, spine, and back cover. Decorate it with fabric paint to look like a favorite book. Paint on the title and illustrations. Let the paint dry.

Divide the fabric into the covers and spine.
Divide the fabric into the covers and spine.
N/A

Create an entire library full of "books" as a focal point for any kid's room.

For more fun activities and crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...