Fabric Crafts

Fly your fabric skills with these art crafts.

Fabric crafts for kids are crafts you'll want to share, whether it's a family flag or a pretty bookmark, a fancy frame or colorful fruit.

Kids can easily get started making these art crafts using tools they're already familiar with, such as scissors, string, and glue, for starters. The sky is the limit to your imagination with fabric crafts for kids.

Follow the links to start fabricating fabulous kids' crafts:

Felt Storyboards

Make a story come alive with this storyboard craft. Find out how fabric can turn storytelling into a visual art in this craft project.

Fabric Fruit

Fruit is a delicious snack, but it's even better as a craft. You can't eat this fruit but it's great to look at and even more fun to create.

Felt Family Flag

Celebrate your family and your favorite activities by creating a Felt Family Flag. Use fabric to celebrate the whole family in this craft.

Fabric Flower Bookmark

Combine your love for crafts and words with this project. Use fabric and flowers to hold your place in this kids' craft.

Fancy Fabric Frame

Use fun fabrics to transform a boring frame into a work of art with this craft.

Sock Puppets

Bring new life to your old socks by adding fabric and faces to create sock puppets in this fun craft.

Don't know where to start? How about with "Once upon a time"? Try making an interactive storyboard with the first fabric craft.

Contents
  1. Felt Storyboards
  2. Fabric Fruit
  3. Felt Family Flag
  4. Fabric Flower Bookmark
  5. Fancy Fabric Frame
  6. Sock Puppets

Felt Storyboards

Felt Storyboards fabric craft
Felt Storyboards fabric craft

In this fabric craft, turn a pizza box into a storyboard. Kids can bring the story to life with felt pictures.

What You'll Need:

  • Unused medium-size pizza box
  • Assorted colors of felt
  • Blunt scissors
  • Craft glue
  • Markers
  • Trims (chenille stems, straw, yarn, etc.)
  • Resealable plastic bags

How to Make Felt Storyboards:

Step 1: To make the storyboard background, cut two pieces of dark-colored felt to fit the inside of the top and bottom of the pizza box.

Step 2: Apply a layer of glue to the inside top and bottom of the box. Place both felt background pieces down in the box over the glue. Let the glue dry completely.

Step 3: Using assorted colors of felt, cut out felt pieces to make a picture. For example, if you were telling the story of "The Three Little Pigs," you would need three pig cutouts, one wolf cutout, and three house cutouts.

Step 4: Draw features on the pieces with markers. Draw the eyes, noses, and mouths on the pigs. Glue a small piece of curled chenille stem for the tail, and glue on cutout felt overalls. Draw in the eyes, nose, mouth, and teeth on the wolf.

Step 5: Decorate each house with markers, felt, and other trims. Glue or draw straw on one house, some twigs on another house, and red felt bricks on the last house.

Step 6: Place your pieces on the felt background to tell your story. When you're done playing with the storyboard, store each set of pieces in a plastic bag and place the bags in your pizza box.

Next, find out how to create a fruit display that will never go bad.

Fabric Fruit

Bring ends of fabric together to make a tube.
Bring ends of fabric together to make a tube.

Fabric fruit makes a pretty table decoration, especially when you put it in a handmade bowl. This is a fabric craft too good to eat!

What You'll Need:

  • Red, yellow, orange, purple, and green felt or cotton cloth
  • Ruler
  • Blunt scissors
  • Fabric glue
  • Yarn
  • Cotton batting
  • Green construction paper
  • Markers

How to Make Fabric Fruit:

Step 1: To make round fruit, cut an 8x11-inch piece of felt or cotton cloth. Bring the short ends together to make a tube and glue them in place. To make a banana, bring the long ends together to make a tube.

Step 2: Twist one end and tie it closed with yarn.

Tie yarn around one end.
Tie yarn around one end.

Step 3: Turn the fabric inside out. Stuff it with cotton batting. Twist the other end and tie it with yarn to close it.

Stuff with cotton batting.
Stuff with cotton batting.

Step 4: Cut a leaf shape from a piece of green construction paper. Tuck one end of the leaf into the yarn.

Tuck leaf into yarn.
Tuck leaf into yarn.

Step 5: If you want, draw decorations on your fruit with markers. Make more round fruit with different colors of fabric, and arrange them in a bowl.

Next, celebrate your family with a fabric craft you can wave with pride.

Felt Family Flag

Felt Family Flag fabric craft
Felt Family Flag fabric craft

A family is a team, and every team needs a flag! Get your family together to help with this fabric craft or make a family flag on your own using these instructions.

What You'll Need:

  • One 8x12-inch piece of felt
  • Ruler
  • Assorted colors of felt scraps
  • Blunt scissors
  • Craft glue
  • 18-inch wood dowel with a 1/4-inch diameter

How to Make Felt Family Flag:

Step 1: Cut out a V-shape at one 8-inch end of the felt.

Step 2: Make a pocket for the dowel at the other short end of the felt. Apply a line of glue along the end of the felt, and fold over 1 inch. Let the glue dry.

Step 3: To make a coat of arms for your family flag, cut a shield shape from felt. Glue the felt shield to the center of the flag.

Step 4: Cut up other shapes of felt to glue on the shield shape. Think of things your family likes to do. If you like to go camping, cut a tent shape. Glue these other shapes to the shield shape. Let the glue dry.

Step 5: Insert the dowel in the pocket. If you want, add a tassel to the top of the dowel.

Create a fabric craft that marks the spot in the next project.

Fabric Flower Bookmark

Fabric Flower Bookmark fabric craft
Fabric Flower Bookmark fabric craft

Make a bookmark with this fabric craft to commemorate last summer's garden or your favorite floral scene. Don't forget to include leaves from your vegetable garden as well in this art craft.

What You'll Need:

  • 2x6-inch piece of fabric
  • Pressed flowers
  • Craft glue
  • Fabric markers
  • 2x12-inch piece of iron-on flexible vinyl
  • Iron and ironing board
  • Blunt scissors

How to Make Fabric Flower Bookmark:

Step 1: Place fabric flat on your work surface with the right side up. Arrange some pressed flowers on the fabric and glue in place. Add more decoration to your design with fabric markers. Let the glue dry.

Step 2: Place the flexible vinyl on the fabric, and slowly peel the paper backing about 2 to 3 inches down from the vinyl. Place the sticky side of the vinyl down at one end of the bookmark. Peel the paper backing from the vinyl as you press the vinyl in place on the bookmark. Be sure to keep the edges even.

Step 3: Turn the fabric over to continue pressing the vinyl in place on the back of the bookmark. Once the vinyl is in place, put the paper backing, shiny side down, over the vinyl.

Step 4: Press with an iron for 3 to 4 seconds. Remove the paper and allow to cool. Trim the edges with scissors.

From words to pictures, find out how to use fancy fabric to transform a plain frame into a work of art on the next page.

Fancy Fabric Frame

Fancy Fabric Frame fabric craft
Fancy Fabric Frame fabric craft

With this fabric craft, you can display your most precious picture moments in a one-of-a-kind frame. Your photos will be even more special in their own customized design using this kids' art craft.

What You'll Need:

  • Wooden picture frame
  • Paper towels and glass cleaner
  • Printed fabric
  • Craft glue

How to Make Fancy Fabric Frame:

Step 1: Carefully remove the glass and backing from the wooden picture frame. Wipe off any dust or smudges from the glass using a paper towel and glass cleaner.

Step 2: Cut strips of printed fabric. Apply glue to the frame, and wrap the strips of fabric around it. Cover the whole frame with fabric strips, smoothing them in place as you wrap it.

Step 3: Trim off any excess fabric, then glue the ends to the back. Let the glue set. Put the frame back together to display your favorite photo.

Want to jazz up something other than your picture frames? Try turning your old socks into fun puppets with the next fabric craft.

Sock Puppets

Sock Puppets fabric craft
Sock Puppets fabric craft

Want to create a puppet show that will knock the socks off of your audience? Then start with this fabric craft for sock puppets! Turn old, bright-colored socks into a full cast of characters with this craft. Who knew socks could make such a great art project?

What You'll Need:

  • Old, clean sock
  • Needle and thread
  • Blunt scissors
  • 2 buttons
  • Fabric markers
  • Felt
  • Fabric glue

How to Make Sock Puppets:

Step 1: Make a dragon sock puppet. Sew on button eyes to your sock. Be sure you don't sew through to the other side.

Step 2: Draw two eyelash shapes on a piece of felt and cut them out. Glue the eyelashes to the sock above the button eyes.

Step 3: Draw a mouth and scales on the dragon with markers. Draw and cut out the dragon's tongue, wings, and spikes from the felt. Refer to the illustration, and glue the pieces to the dragon.

Step 4: Make more puppets with other socks. Add trims to make a princess and a knight. Use felt pieces for their clothes and features and yarn for their hair. Now you're ready to put on a puppet show.

