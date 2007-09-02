Oktoberfest Crafts

Oktoberfest is a two-week festival in Germany, celebrated during the last week of September and into the first week of October.

You can make the most of this cozy time of year with Oktoberfest Crafts based on this harvest's most bountiful fruits: the apple.

Advertisement

Oktoberfest 'Apple Girl' Doll

Hot Candy Apples

You can make this sweet and spicy treat to serve at any fall celebration or a Halloween party for kids.

These tasty fruits make for tasty crafts, and even some that you can play with when you're done! Find out how to make an Oktoberfest doll using dried apples on the next page.

For more kids crafts and fun activities, see:

Advertisement

Oktoberfest 'Apple Girl' Doll

Use dried apples to create this Apple Girl Doll for Oktoberfest.
Use dried apples to create this Apple Girl Doll for Oktoberfest.

This Apple Girl doesn't just have round apple cheeks, her whole head is an apple! This is a terrific craft for using up any left over fruit from a fall trip to the apple orchard.

What You'll Need:

Apple

Advertisement

Knife

Craft stick or wooden skewer

Tissue paper

Embroidery thread

Glue

Yarn

Child's sock

Colored pom

To make this doll, peel a medium-sized apple (you may need adult help for this). With your fingers, press in eyes, a nose and a mouth into the apple. Let the fruit dry in a cool, dry place for about 2 weeks until it is brown and small.

When the apple is ready, poke a stick into the bottom of it. To make the doll's dress, fold 3 pieces of tissue paper in half and make a little hole in the middle. Slide the tissues onto the stick.

To make the doll's arms, roll up 2 or 3 pieces of tissue paper, and tie the ends with embroidery thread. Slip the arms up horizontally underneath the dress, then tie the dress at the waist with thread so the arms stay in place. You can glue on yarn hair and make a hat from a tiny sock with a pom glued to the top.

Name your doll and introduce her to your friends. Can they guess what her head is made of?

A crafty doll is just one way to use Oktoberfest apples. Continue to the next page to learn how to make a sweet treat with this seasonal fruit.

For more kids crafts and fun activities, see:

Advertisement

Hot Candy Apples

These Hot Candy Apples make a fiery fall treat!

What You'll Need:

1-1/2 cups sugar

Advertisement

1/2 cup corn syrup

1/2 cup hot cinnamon candies

3/4 cup water

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon red food coloring

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ginger

6 wooden skewers

6 tart apples

Measuring cups and spoons

Saucepan

Baking pan

Waxed paper

Spoon

Bowl

You'll need adult help to make this sweet and hot apple treat. First, mix sugar, syrup, cinnamon candies, water, and salt in a saucepan. Stir the mixture over medium heat constantly so it doesn't burn and bring it to a boil.

After the mix boils, stop stirring and check to see if the syrup forms a solid ball when a bit is dropped into cold water.

Remove the saucepan from the stove, and carefully place the saucepan in a pan of very hot water. Add the food coloring and dry spices, and stir.

Stick a skewer into the bottom of each apple. Swirl each apple one by one into the syrup until it is entirely covered. Let the apples harden on waxed paper. Serve these at an Oktoberfest gathering with plenty of ice cold apple cider.

For more kids crafts and fun activities, see:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...