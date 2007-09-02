Oktoberfest Crafts

" " Use dried apples to create this Apple Girl Doll for Oktoberfest.

This Apple Girl doesn't just have round apple cheeks, her whole head is an apple! This is a terrific craft for using up any left over fruit from a fall trip to the apple orchard.

What You'll Need:

Apple

Knife

Craft stick or wooden skewer

Tissue paper

Embroidery thread

Glue

Yarn

Child's sock

Colored pom

To make this doll, peel a medium-sized apple (you may need adult help for this). With your fingers, press in eyes, a nose and a mouth into the apple. Let the fruit dry in a cool, dry place for about 2 weeks until it is brown and small.

When the apple is ready, poke a stick into the bottom of it. To make the doll's dress, fold 3 pieces of tissue paper in half and make a little hole in the middle. Slide the tissues onto the stick.

To make the doll's arms, roll up 2 or 3 pieces of tissue paper, and tie the ends with embroidery thread. Slip the arms up horizontally underneath the dress, then tie the dress at the waist with thread so the arms stay in place. You can glue on yarn hair and make a hat from a tiny sock with a pom glued to the top.

Name your doll and introduce her to your friends. Can they guess what her head is made of?

A crafty doll is just one way to use Oktoberfest apples. Continue to the next page to learn how to make a sweet treat with this seasonal fruit.

