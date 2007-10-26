Lake Activities for Kids

Now you can go snorkeling without even getting your face wet with the Do-It-Yourself Snorkel Mask!

So what's there to do when you're standing knee-deep in a lake and you're just not up for a swim? Use a "snorkel mask" to check out what's going on below the water's surface!

Advertisement

What You'll Need:

Plastic two-liter ice cream container

Safe scissors

Plastic wrap

Tape

Rubber bands

Step 1: Cut out the bottom of a large ice cream tub. Adults may want to do this step for younger children.

Step 2: Cover this hole (and the sides of the container) with a large piece of plastic wrap. Tape the wrap in place.

Step 3: To make sure the plastic wrap stays put, slide a rubber band over it at the top of the container. Do the same at the other end.

Now you're ready for some underwater exploring! Place the plastic-covered end of your mask in some shallow water. Then, look through the open end of the mask and see if you can catch a glimpse of plants and animals in their watery home. Be sure you don't get any water inside the mask, though, or it'll sink like a stone!

Keep reading and you'll learn to catch fish the old-fashioned way!

For more fun outdoor activities, check out: