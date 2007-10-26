" " There's lots to do at the lake -- look for a nibble with this homemade fishing pole! Publications International, Ltd.

Pack up the car and head for your local beachfront -- it's time for some fun with lake activities for kids.

There are plenty of crafts and activities for the family to do on a mini-vacation at the local beach. These activities will teach you about the local wildlife and might even enable you to catch some fish.

Follow these links to learn more about lake activities for kids.

Do-It-Yourself Snorkel Mask

With just a few common household items, you can spy on underwater critters in their natural habitat. Learn more.

Homemade Fishing Rod

It's Huck Finn all over again with this easy-to-make fishing gear. Find out how to make a homemade fishing rod.

Keep reading to learn how to find out what's going on underwater!

