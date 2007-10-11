How to Make Candy Houses

" " Make your own candy cabin.

Spending a cold day making a Graham Cracker Cabin is a fun winter craft activity for kids and parents alike. Follow the steps below to make your own Graham Cracker Cabin.

How to Make the Graham Cracker Cabin

Don't huff and puff to blow the house down -- just eat it!

What You'll Need:

White frosting

Small bowls

Food coloring

Heavy-duty paper plate

Graham crackers

Waxed paper

Assorted candies (to decorate the cabin)

Put a bit of frosting in the small bowls and mix in some food coloring. Spread a base of frosting on a plate. It can be green grass or white snow.

Lay 6 graham crackers flat on a piece of waxed paper. Use frosting to "paint" windows and doors on the graham crackers. Stand the graham crackers up in the frosting base to make the cabin shape.

"Glue" the sides together with frosting. To make the roof, gently position more crackers on top of the cabin. "Glue" them in place with frosting. Decorate the cabin with assorted candies.

