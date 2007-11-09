Easy nature activities for kids transport children from video games and television to a lively outdoor world where something is always happening. Count the tree rings, explore the living world inside a log, or watch the kids collapse in giggles after they walk like the animals and race each other.
Combine fun and fresh air with the chance to learn more about the world we live in. And with activities this simple, even the tiniest junior naturalist can get moving and join in the fun.
Advertisement
Follow the links below to some easy nature activities for kids that you can do:
Find out a tree's age by counting its rings.
Discover the hidden world of tiny plants and creatures inside a hollow log.
Turn different animal walks into fun races.
Make a whistle from a green blade of grass.
Collect Water Vapor from Plants
Try this experiment to prove that plants perspire.
Go to the next page to find out how you can tell a tree's age by counting its rings.
For more fun and easy activities and kids' crafts, check out:
- Easy Outdoor Activities for Kids
- Easy Outdoor Games for Kids
- Easy Outdoor Crafts for Kids
Advertisement