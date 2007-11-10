Easy outdoor games for kids offer lively activities to capture imaginations and keep feet moving. Toss coins and roll balls. See who can wash their stuffed animal the fastest or follow a scent trail through the woods. Blow soap bubbles or ice-chip "darts." These are just some of the activities in these easy outdoor games for kids.
With so much to do -- and with easy instructions and limited materials needed -- there's no excuse to sit inside. Bring the kids out, enjoy the weather, and have some fun.
Follow the links below to discover easy outdoor games that your kids can play:
Hit the coin with a ball, move it across the line, and win this sidewalk game.
Add fun to hopscotch with this 12-square variation.
Be first to find your shoes, put them on, and win.
Keep the balls rolling -- but not too far -- in this fast-action game.
Explore a tree blindfolded, and test your skill in finding it again.
Take this indoor game outside, and discover more about nature.
Find out how dogs feel when they sniff their way around a park.
Take your imagination for a drive by observing your street.
Capture the quarter in this game of skill and accuracy.
Try a safe form of dart-blowing with a straw and ice chips.
Be the first to get your teddy bear clean.
Float on the fun with easy bubble activities.
Send secret, flying messages to your friends.
