Sewing Crafts

" " Get the needle and thread out -- it's sewing craft time!

Sewing is a useful, functional skill, but it can be crafty as well. Using a needle and thread to guide you, you can create all kinds of fun things for kids.

These sewing craft projects and instructions for kids will start you on the right track. Do one or do them all and enjoy the results!

Get your needle or sewing machine out ,and follow these links to some crafty sewing projects:

Tote It Denim Tote

Fashionable and functional, you can carry your sewing stuff around with you in this simple tote. Find out how to personalize this craft.

Fabric Tubes

Learn how to make a basic tube to create dozens of other sewing projects. These fun tubes can make a snake, a wreath or even a bed bolster.

Soft Muslin Doll

This Soft Muslin Doll sewing craft turns the art of doll-making into something simple and fun.

Bed Banner

Personalize your kids' bedroom or your own with this bed banner craft. Stitch up this project, and watch as dreams take flight.

T-Shirt Pillows

The soft fabric of T-shirts makes an ultra comfortable pillow. Check out this creative T-Shirt Pillow sewing craft.

Paint-a-Patch

Patch up clothes with decorated patches that stand out in this sewing craft.

Waiting Room Kit

Stuck in a waiting room with nothing to do? Follow these instructions to create a sewing kit that will transform any waiting room into your own craft studio.

Beanbags

Create one, two, or even a dozen -- this sewing craft idea is worth giving a toss.

Doll Bed Sewing Craft

Stitch up a miniature bed in this sewing craft, and give your child's doll a comfortable place to rest.

Paint-Proof Art Smock

This sewing project will help keep other painting projects neat and clean. Make a smock to keep kids free of paint spatters.

Carry around your sewing gear in a pouch you'll want to show off. Start with the first craft to sew a tote you can tote around with pride.

