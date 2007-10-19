" " Fox and hounds is a great party activity for kids to play with a large group of friends. none

Don't let your party be dull due to lack of planned activities. Plenty of party activities for kids can be found here to keep everyone entertained.

If you have a large number of kids to amuse, there are several games to play. Or, if there are only a few children around, smaller activities can be found. Either way, there are numerous party activities for kids to attempt.

Figure It Out

Use your sense of touch, but not sight, to guess what the mystery objects are.

Pencil Me In

Try to remove one scattered pencil at a time without making any of the other pencils move.

Fox and Hounds

Find out who will outfox whom in this game. It's best played with a bunch of your friends.

Roadblock

The larger the group, the more fun you'll have with this game. Get to know your friends better.

Foot Drawing

Anyone can use their hands to draw, so try to make some pictures by using your feet. Learn more here.

Personalized Party Plates

Treat your guests like the king or queen of the party with their own personalized plates.

Family Facts

Figure out who has the best memory with this game.

