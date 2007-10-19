Don't let your party be dull due to lack of planned activities. Plenty of party activities for kids can be found here to keep everyone entertained.
If you have a large number of kids to amuse, there are several games to play. Or, if there are only a few children around, smaller activities can be found. Either way, there are numerous party activities for kids to attempt.
Follow the links below to learn how to create party activities for kids:
Use your sense of touch, but not sight, to guess what the mystery objects are.
Try to remove one scattered pencil at a time without making any of the other pencils move.
Find out who will outfox whom in this game. It's best played with a bunch of your friends.
The larger the group, the more fun you'll have with this game. Get to know your friends better.
Anyone can use their hands to draw, so try to make some pictures by using your feet. Learn more here.
Treat your guests like the king or queen of the party with their own personalized plates.
Figure out who has the best memory with this game.
Keep reading to learn how to play a game that doesn't use your sense of sight.
