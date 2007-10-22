" " Play a game of Tire Toss! None

While many families are involved in organized sports, lots of kids enjoy something a little less structured. Get ideas for sports games for kids in this article.

Sometimes neighborhood kids get together spur of the moment to play and don't want to have to organize teams, gather equipment, etc. Other times the number of kids isn't right for a particular game, or sometimes a kid just wants to play by himself or herself.

There are lots of fun sports games for kids that don't require teams or involve lots of equipment. Some of the games below only required a piece of chalk or a rubber ball. Some of the games kids can do on their own or with a large group of other kids. The point is that these games are fun, adaptable to different kids, and skill-building -- kids will improve their throwing, catching, and kicking abilities with these games.

Follow the instructions below for easy yet interesting sports games that your kids will enjoy:

Balloon Paddle Ball

Batting balloons around is even more fun with paddles you make yourself. Learn more on this page.

Sidewalk Sports Crossword

Love to talk about sports? You'll love this sports crossword puzzle that you make up yourself -- and write right on the sidewalk. See how to play here.

Kickball Bouncer

Liven up your kickball game by using a tiny bouncy ball.

Tire Toss

Fine-tune your throwing skills with this fun but not-so-easy game.

Four-on-Four

If you've got a crowd of eight and only one basketball, this is the game for you! Learn more here.

Russia

Practice and become a pro at all kinds of tricks with a bouncy ball. Find out more about this fun game.

Choosing "It"

Selecting the person to be "It" for a game can be as fun as the game itself! See more here.

Soccer Just for Kicks

Have fun practicing your kicking for soccer with this game. Play it with friends or on your own.

