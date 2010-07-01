A Healthy Glow: Blush vs. Bronzer

" " Makeup Tips Image Gallery The right product can give you that healthy glow. See more makeup tips pictures. Hemera/ Thinkstock

Nothing shouts "healthy" like a little sun-kissed color on your face and a light flush on your cheeks. But with evidence that the sun's rays are becoming increasingly dangerous, especially for naturally pale skin, Mother Nature may not be your best source of beauty. Sometimes you need a little help from the cosmetic gods, and this is where blush and bronzer come to the rescue.

If you're not well-versed in the wide world of cosmetics, here's a quickie primer on blush and bronzer. Blush is used to give your cheeks a little color, as though you just came in from a cold afternoon.

Bronzer, on the other hand, generally comes in shades of brown and is intended to make you look suntanned. It's a light powder that's meant to be applied on the nose, chin, cheeks and forehead. The two can be used in tandem to achieve a natural, outdoorsy look, and bronzer can be applied as blush in certain cases. Blush, however, should be limited to the cheeks, otherwise you may end up looking less sun-kissed and more sunburned. The key to using both products successfully is finding the right shade for your skin.