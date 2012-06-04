How to Highlight Your Cheekbones

To locate your cheekbone, place your powder brush horizontally between your ear and your chin and run it up your cheek until you feel bone. You can also smile and locate the apple of your cheek -- the round place that's sort of pillowlike, where we're told to apply blush. Identify the apple and the bone is certain to be close by. Once you have your foundation applied, you can start working on your cheeks. Using a matte bronzing powder, start by applying a line of shadow under the cheekbone using a foundation brush. Then grab your blush brush and blend it down and out to make it look like a natural shadow. You can also apply the bronzing powder toward the temples and along your hairline to help accentuate your cheekbones. Then take a highlighting powder, which is a white or sheer powder, and apply it with your brush blush across your cheekbones.

To complete giving your cheeks that sculpted look, you'll finish by applying a color of blush that specifically flatters your skin tone. Using your blush brush, apply the blush along the area where the highlight meets the shadow and then on the apples of the checks; just be careful not to get the blush too close to your nose. To ensure this, use the rule of thumb to leave a space of two finger widths in between where the blush starts and the nose. It should be noted that highlighting is best for day makeup, while shading and highlighting together works better for evening, because it may be too prominent in the daylight.