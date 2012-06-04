How to Highlight Your Cheekbones

Prominent cheekbones are a highly admired trait of a face, so it's no secret why women of all ages are getting cheek implants that accentuate their cheekbones. High and definable cheekbones seem to set the stage for other features. They could be compared visually to the function of a muscle, which helps define a body part with a pleasing shape. Genes certainly help, but if you weren't blessed with your grandmother's striking cheekbones, you'll be happy to know that makeup can help.
Highlighting cheekbones with makeup is a lot like creating drama in a lighting scheme. You have to visually separate the areas that you want to expose and the areas that you want to keep in the shadows. When done correctly, it can make quite an impact. When you apply a product that is darker than your skin tone, it creates a shadow, which gives the illusion of depth. Since dark colors absorb light, the area seems to sink in, much like those dreaded dark under eye circles. But in the case of cheeks, it's flattering. In order to get started, you need to be able to identify your cheekbone, which can be a little more difficult when it's not prominent.
Advertisement