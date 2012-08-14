5 Fragrances for 30-somethings

" " Perfume critic Chandler Burr called Vera Wang's signature scent "elegance in a bottle." Photo courtesy Vera Wang

If you're a perfume aficionado, your teens and 20s were most likely a time of wild experimentation. You tried out different kinds of scents, spritzed on hot-for-a-moment celebrity fragrances and didn't stay faithful to one perfume for more than a few months at a stretch. But even though you probably wasted money on more than a few terrible cheap perfumes, it wasn't a waste of time. Think of it this way: You were refining your fragrance tastes.

Now that you're in your 30s, it's all coming together. You're more comfortable in your own skin and much more honed-in to your scent style. If you've figured out that you like fresh, citrusy fragrances, you might steer clear of florals. Maybe you gravitate toward musks and avoid lavender like the plague.

Advertisement

But even so, you might not be totally ready to settle down with a signature scent. You're probably looking for more complex, sophisticated fragrances, but you're also drawn to unusual, experimental perfumes that'll help you stand out in a crowd. Name brands and celebrity fragrances aren't as big a deal anymore. If you're looking for new blood in your fragrance collection, we found five interesting, compelling scents that will make heads turn. And who knows? Maybe one of them will turn out to be a keeper.