Top 10 Tips for Parenting Preteens

" " Raising preteens can be a difficult task that involves different skills and approaches than you might have used with your children before. See more parenting pictures. Nick Daly/ Getty Images

It's no secret parenting can be difficult at times, especially during the preteen and teen years. As your child begins going through changes and adapting to the world around her, it's important to maintain a level of authority while still garnering trust and understanding. It's a difficult balance -- one easily thrown off by your child's hormones, your lengthy lectures or simple misunderstandings.

Advertisement

Preteens are children ages 9-12, and although the age range is small, the amount of changes taking place during the time period is not. These kids will probably become more involved with school and social pressures will be a more important factor in their lives. Confusion may arise as parents can be pushed away by their children as often as they're called upon for help. Entertainment media will begin to have a stronger importance in their lives, and their interest in hobbies will begin to flourish. All of these things combined can make parenting a complicated and constantly changing task.

All that said, it can be a difficult time for parents and children alike, but it doesn't have to be. In this article, you'll learn about several different techniques for keeping your relationship with your child strong while still helping her to grow and develop properly.