Where can single parents meet?

The responsibilities of being a single parent might make it hard to meet other parents, but there are a few ways to intentionally meet someone.

As a single parent, there are probably a lot of obstacles in your day-to-day life, and trying to meet other single parents who understand your situation might seem impossible. With work, running errands and spending time with your child, you might feel like you're lacking the time and resources to meet new people.

There are certainly a lot of ways to meet at least one of the other estimated 11.6 million other single parents in the United States [source: U.S. Census Bureau]. For Internet users, an array of matchmaking Web sites can help you meet up with other single parents for friendship or dating. Similar dating and networking services may exist in your local area as well. There are also plenty ways to meet other single parents naturally, whether through joining a club or enrolling in classes.

Although you might be ready to start dating or find new friends, it can be difficult at first to master the delicate balance between caring for you child and investing in your personal life. Many meet-ups and groups specifically target single parents and offer activities for their children, too -- a welcome option for many busy parents.

Throughout this article, we'll take a look at an array of services and opportunities for single parents to meet other single parents. Although many of these services are traditionally thought of as existing only for dating purposes -- and that is sometimes the case -- plenty of them operate simply as meeting spots where people can get to know one another and take the relationship in the direction they choose, whether toward friendship or romance.

Some of the most popular services are dating and networking Web sites, which we'll have a look at in the next section.