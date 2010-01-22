How does time management affect my health?

" " If you don't manage your time wisely, it could take a toll on your health and energy. Paul Burns/Lifesize/ Getty Images

Imagine that you are juggling an impossible number of fragile plates at breakneck speed. The phone rings, then the baby starts crying. All of a sudden you smell something burning in the kitchen. The demands of modern life often force people to tackle multiple projects throughout the day, whether it's driving the kids all over town, holding meetings until late in the evening, finishing projects for work, or running errands.

What many people don't realize is that the way you manage -- or don't manage -- your time has an effect on your life. Your work performance, your self-esteem, your relationships and even your health may fall victim to the side effects of poor time management.

Time management is a system or process you use to organize the tasks and projects in your life. Though the methods are different for each person, proper time management includes certain things, such as ways of planning for the short term and long term, in addition to rhythms for accomplishing regular tasks. Many people use planners or calendars to plan their goals and tasks in advance, while others use a mobile device or a computer program to keep them organized. Whatever your chosen system, tailor it to your needs, because effective time management skills can positively affect your overall quality of life.

Managing your time well can lead to feelings of effectiveness and accomplishment, but you have to be consistent. Developing a method for managing your time and adjusting it regularly to meet your changing needs allows you to accomplish more at work and at home. Scheduling time for play, relaxation and sleep may also contribute to improved health. Poorly managed time, on the other hand, can lead to feelings of frustration and stress [source: Mayo Clinic: Stress Symptoms].

