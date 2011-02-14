5 Affordable Birthday Party Locations

" " Image Gallery: Cupcakes & Cakes There are lots of places you can throw a great birthday bash for little cash. See pictures of cupcakes and cakes. Comstock/ Getty Images

Planning your child's birthday party can be a lot of fun, but it can also mean a lot of stress. One thing that's especially worrisome is the cost. You want to throw a great party that all the guests will enjoy, but you don't want to go broke in the process. The venue is often a major expenditure. Renting a skating rink or family entertainment center might be fun, but it'll take a big chunk out of your budget, too. Instead, consider holding the party at a venue that will be little or no cost to you. That way, you can save your money for a rainy day -- or, perhaps, spend it on extra presents.

Check out the following pages for our tips on affordable birthday party locations.