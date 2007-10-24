Tennis games and activities for kids provide fun in the sun and plenty of outdoor exercise. The ping of a ball or birdie on racquet strings signals a fast-moving, action-packed game.

But while organized racquet sports require expensive equipment and regulation courts, these games can be played at home in the yard or driveway, or on the sidewalk. And beyond just being fun, these activities will improve skills kids need to succeed in playing tennis or badminton on actual courts.

Advertisement

Follow the links below for tennis games and activities that your kids can play.

Badminton Bounce

Watch the birdie fly as you improve your hand and eye coordination.

Driveway Tennis

Stay sharp between games by practicing against your garage door.

Sidewalk Tennis

Play tennis without racquets or even a net.

Read the next page to learn how you can bounce your way to a better badminton game.

For more fun outdoor activities and games for kids, check out: