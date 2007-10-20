" " Play the Footprint I.D. Game.

Outdoor activities for kids encourage youngsters to explore the natural world. From making animal tracks to digging for fossils, kids can apply their scientific -- and creative -- minds to big questions in the backyard.

Here's a look at several outdoor activities for kids:

Advertisement

Animal Tracking

Make a plaster cast of animal footprints you find -- then take them home to study.

Hot Spots

Conduct an experiment to find out the differences between surface and air temperature.

Fossil Finds

Some fossils are ancient -- but others can be more modern. Find out about the fossils in your neighborhood.

Gyrocopter

Learn about aerodynamics by making a gyrocopter that you can fly outside.

Footprint I.D. Game

In this fun relay-race style game, you can learn if you can recognize your friends from their footprints.

All these ideas give you plenty of options for playing outside, so go to the next page to learn how to track animals.

For more fun activities check out: