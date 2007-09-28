We all love our pets and now you can show them just how much you care with these easy pet activities for kids. Whether it's a dog, cat, fish, bird, gerbil, or any other creature, a pet enriches our lives and brings us joy. In return, pets rely on their owners for food and water, clean cages, and lots of love and attention.
Some studies show that having a pet helps people live longer, happier lives. Also, taking care of a pet can teach a child responsibility at an early age. The following links will show you several activities that you can do with or for your pet. Have fun!
Relieve your cat or dog of those itchy fleas with an herbal flea collar.
Do your part to help lost or abandoned pets by raising money for your local animal shelter.
See the world from a pet's-eye view. It's just you, your pet, and a video camera.
Everyone will appreciate the neighborhood pets when they see the chalk portraits you've drawn on the sidewalk.
Does your pet try to communicate with you? Follow these tips to better understand your pet.
Clean up a pooch and earn some cash in this pet activity.
Waltz pets down the street and make a unique parade.
Every four-legged creature needs water. See what animals you can attract in this animal activity.
