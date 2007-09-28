" " Our pets are an important part of our lives. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

We all love our pets and now you can show them just how much you care with these easy pet activities for kids. Whether it's a dog, cat, fish, bird, gerbil, or any other creature, a pet enriches our lives and brings us joy. In return, pets rely on their owners for food and water, clean cages, and lots of love and attention.

Some studies show that having a pet helps people live longer, happier lives. Also, taking care of a pet can teach a child responsibility at an early age. The following links will show you several activities that you can do with or for your pet. Have fun!

Herbal Flea Collar

Relieve your cat or dog of those itchy fleas with an herbal flea collar.

Pennies for Pets

Do your part to help lost or abandoned pets by raising money for your local animal shelter.

Pet Cam

See the world from a pet's-eye view. It's just you, your pet, and a video camera.

Sidewalk Pet Portraits

Everyone will appreciate the neighborhood pets when they see the chalk portraits you've drawn on the sidewalk.

Understanding Your Pet

Does your pet try to communicate with you? Follow these tips to better understand your pet.

Dog Wash

Clean up a pooch and earn some cash in this pet activity.

Poochy Parade

Waltz pets down the street and make a unique parade.

Water Watch

Every four-legged creature needs water. See what animals you can attract in this animal activity.

Fleas can be a nuisance, but flea collars often irritate your pet's skin. Keep reading to find out how to make a gentle, herbal flea collar for your pet.

