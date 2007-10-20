Nature Activities for Kids

Learn how cave formations come to be.
When you try nature activities for kids, you can get your hands dirty while learning something new about the planet. Conduct experiments indoors or out to find out more about how Mother Nature works.

In this article, you'll learn about interesting aspects of nature, and how to conduct experiments that will help you get insight into topics such as:

Stalactites and Stalagmites

This quick experiment demonstrates what happens over hundreds of years in caves.

If you want to know more about nature, continue reading and get ready to get your hands dirty. On the next page, find out about stalactites and stalagmites.

Stalactite and Stalagmite Experiment for Kids

In this stalactite and stalagmite experiment for kids, you can accomplish in your kitchen what it take Mother Nature years to do in a cave. All you need are a few simple household items.

What you'll need:

  • Two jars
  • Water
  • Epsom salts
  • String
  • Small weights
  • Plate

How to Conduct the Stalactite and Stalagmite Experiment

Step One: If you sat in a cave for thousands of years, you could watch stalactites and stalagmites form. Or you could make your own in a matter of days.

Step Two: Fill two jars with warm water. Mix in Epsom salts until no more will dissolve. Wet the string and tie a weight to each end. Drop one end of the string into each jar.

Step Three: Put a plate between the two jars, with the string hanging over the plate.

Check your "cave" at least once a day to see if stalactites and stalagmites have formed.

By the way, if you're wondering which are 'tites and which are 'mites: Stalactites have to hold on tight to stay on the ceiling of the cave. Stalagmites have to be mighty to stand up on the floor of the cave.

