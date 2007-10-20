" " Learn how cave formations come to be.

When you try nature activities for kids, you can get your hands dirty while learning something new about the planet. Conduct experiments indoors or out to find out more about how Mother Nature works.

In this article, you'll learn about interesting aspects of nature, and how to conduct experiments that will help you get insight into topics such as:

Stalactites and Stalagmites

This quick experiment demonstrates what happens over hundreds of years in caves.

If you want to know more about nature, continue reading and get ready to get your hands dirty. On the next page, find out about stalactites and stalagmites.

