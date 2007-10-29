Mud Activities and Games for Kids

It's dirty, it's sticky, and it's all kinds of fun! It's mud, and one of the best things about it is that you'll never run out of it.

Kids love to get dirty anyway, so why not encourage them with mud activities and games? Find some old clothes for them to wear, hand them the garden hose, point them away from your flower beds, and watch them go mud-crazy!

Advertisement

Best of all, mud isn't just fun to make pies with -- though make no mistake, it's a lot of fun to make pies. Even in the messy world of soupy soil, there are fascinating lessons to learn about the natural world!

Check out these links to find out more about mud activities and games for kids.

Mud Pies

In no time at all, your kids' mud bakery will be thriving with this fun activity. Learn more on the next page.

Play With Clay

Teach your kids about one of humankind's oldest building materials, conveniently located just underground! Find out how to play with clay.

On the next page you'll learn to get your kids working in the dirtiest kitchen around. Keep reading to learn how to make mud pies.

For more fun outdoor activities, check out:

Advertisement

Mud Pies for Kids

They're not too tasty, but mud pies are a whole lot of fun for kids to make -- and the only ingredients you need to get started are dirt and water!

What You'll Need:

  • Old clothes
  • Throwaway containers
  • Plastic spoon
  • Dirt and water
  • Grass
  • Disposable pie pans
  • Leaves
  • Natural items from the yard such as seeds, flowers, and twigs

Step 1: Put on some old clothes. Mix some dirt and water in a throwaway container to make mud. Mix in some grass to add texture to the mud.

Advertisement

Step 2: Line a disposable pie pan with leaves. Pour some mud into the pan over the leaves.

Step 3: Sprinkle your mud pie with seeds, and add flowers or twigs to decorate it. Let the mud set until it dries.

Make more pies with your friends and pretend you have an outdoor bakery. "Sell" the mud pies to your friends and family members.

Keep reading for a fascinating look at one of humanity's oldest craft materials.

For more fun outdoor activities, check out:

Advertisement

Play With Clay for Kids

Learn to play with clay on this page. Clay is soil that's made of very tiny bits of minerals and other elements. These tiny bits stick together, packing so close that they keep out water. That's what makes clay squishy and stretchy. There is natural clay all over the earth. See if you can find clay near you, and enjoy these play-with-clay activities for kids.

What You'll Need:

  • A small shovel

Step 1: Start by asking people who garden what they know about natural clay. They can tell you if there's a lot of it around. You'll have to dig for it -- clay is usually under the topsoil.

Advertisement

Step 2: When you find something that you think might be clay, try rolling a piece of it into a ball. (You may need to add some water.) If it holds its shape, like modeling clay, it's clay.

Step 3: Clean all the rocks, leaves, twigs, and other debris out of the clay. Then use it to make a small pot. Pots made from natural clay aren't completely waterproof, but they can last a long time if you're careful with them.

For more fun outdoor activities, check out:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...