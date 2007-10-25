" " Try Black Snake Marble Golf. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Marble activities for kids are perfect for restless summer days. These games can be made even more exciting when your kids use their imagination to make up unique courses and rules.

Aim for golf-like holes or put obstacles in your path in these marble activities that up the challenge quotient. Kids will have fun for hours, all while enjoying the summer outdoors.

Advertisement

To explore the games you can play with marbles, follow these links:

Rocky Mountains Marble Path

A wild ride through the mountains is always an adventure. Take your marbles to the hills in this summer activity.

Black Snake Marble Golf

You don't need a golf course or fancy clubs for Marble Golf. In this kids' activity, shoot marbles into a hole-in-one.

See the next page for the first marble activity that launches a shooter over crumbled sidewalks.

For more fun summer kids' activities, see: