Marble Activities for Kids

Try Black Snake Marble Golf.
Marble activities for kids are perfect for restless summer days. These games can be made even more exciting when your kids use their imagination to make up unique courses and rules.

Aim for golf-like holes or put obstacles in your path in these marble activities that up the challenge quotient. Kids will have fun for hours, all while enjoying the summer outdoors.

Rocky Mountains Marble Path

A wild ride through the mountains is always an adventure. Take your marbles to the hills in this summer activity.

Black Snake Marble Golf

You don't need a golf course or fancy clubs for Marble Golf. In this kids' activity, shoot marbles into a hole-in-one.

See the next page for the first marble activity that launches a shooter over crumbled sidewalks.

Rocky Mountains Marble Path

Take your marbles through a rocky course with the Rocky Mountains Marble Path activity.
This fun summer marble activity for kids turns sidewalks into the Rocky Mountains Marble Path. Find the old, crumbly sidewalks in your neighborhood and try playing this challenging marble game.

What You'll Need:

  • Rough sidewalk
  • Shooter marbles
  • Small marble, wrapped candy, or other prize

How to Play Rocky Mountains Marble Path:

Step 1: Find the roughest, most uneven section of sidewalk that you can. Deep cracks, protruding separators, and blocks lifted by tree roots are all good for testing shooting skills.

Step 2: Set a marble, a piece of wrapped candy, or another small prize in the middle of one sidewalk square.

Step 3: Players kneel on a line two squares from the target and shoot. Depending on the sidewalk's condition, players may have to hit the target in one shot from the line or do it in two or three "strokes."

Step 4: The first person hitting the prize keeps it. Players may then shoot at another prize.

See the next page for a game that will have you aiming your marbles for a hole-in-one.

Black Snake Marble Golf

Black Snake Marble Golf is easy to learn and perfect for a summer day outdoors.
In the Black Snake Marble Golf activity, kids can play golf with marbles. It's a challenging summer activity that will keep kids having fun for hours.

What You'll Need:

  • One marble for each player (shooter size)
  • Dirt playing area
  • Paper
  • Pencil or pen

How to Play Black Snake Marble Golf:

Step 1: Use the heel of your shoe to scoop out a long row of shallow holes in the dirt. The distance between holes should be about twice the distance the average player can shoot. Make nine or ten holes.

Step 2: Each player shoots from a line drawn n the dirt near the first hole. Players take turns shooting, one hole at a time. The object is to shoot the marble into each hole. The marble must fall into hole one before you can shoot for hole two.

Step 3: Keep track of how long it takes to complete the course. The person who completes the course in the fewest shots wins.

Step 4: To make the game even more challenging, each person who completes the course can be a "black snake" who can shoot his or her marble at the other players' marbles, knocking them off course.

