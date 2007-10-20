" " Learn how to make a tiny straw kite. ©2007 HowStuffWorks

Kite activities for kids take many forms, from decorating a kite to flying it.

Soar to new heights with these fun kite activities for kids. Over the next few pages, you'll learn everything you need to know about kites. Enjoy the flight!

Kite Heights

Learn some of the basics of kite-flying, including how to measure your kite's flying height.

Fly a Kite

Once you know the basics about kite-flying, try building and flying a kite of your own -- these step-by-step instructions will show you how.

Tiny Straw Kite

Made with straws and tissue paper, this delicate kite allows you to experiment with different design ideas.

Go Fly a Kite

Experiment with another kite-making method and use your imagination to create a kite that suits you.

From small to big, kites offer plenty of diversion -- start making a kite of your own right now by continuing to the next page.

