Fossil activities for kids are a great way for kids to get a little dirty and learn something about the past. There might not be a lot of ancient dinosaur bones waiting to be dug up, but there are still quite a few fossils left to uncover.

Finding fossils is surprisingly easy; there might even be a few buried in the back yard. Just pick up a magnifying glass, grab some gloves, and start observing.

Follow the links below to learn about fossil activities for kids:

Fossil Finder

Head for the back yard and dig for dead bugs or plants that might turn into fossils.

City Fossil Hunt

Ordinary buildings can be a treasure trove of hidden fossils.

Can you dig it? Keep reading to learn how to find possible fossils right outside in the yard.

