" " Brush up on the fundamentals with the baseball rules game. TK

Send summer fun into extra innings with these baseball activities for kids. They're designed to hone baseball skills and knowledge.

Best of all, some of these baseball activities can be played indoors on rainy days -- or even in the off-season.

Advertisement

Follow the links below to learn more about baseball activities for kids.

Baseball Rules Game

If you want to win, you need to know the rules!

Backwards Baseball

Put your game into reverse gear and watch the fun.

Base Running Game

Your running and throwing skills will improve with this activity.

Spelling Bee Baseball

Spell your way to a grand slam in a game of spelling bee baseball.

The next activity is sure to turn you into a baseball know-it-all.

For more fun sports activities and spring crafts, check out: