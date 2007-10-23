Baseball Activities for Kids

Brush up on the fundamentals with the baseball rules game.
Send summer fun into extra innings with these baseball activities for kids. They're designed to hone baseball skills and knowledge.

Best of all, some of these baseball activities can be played indoors on rainy days -- or even in the off-season.

Follow the links below to learn more about baseball activities for kids.

Baseball Rules Game

If you want to win, you need to know the rules!

Backwards Baseball

Put your game into reverse gear and watch the fun.

Base Running Game

Your running and throwing skills will improve with this activity.

Spelling Bee Baseball

Spell your way to a grand slam in a game of spelling bee baseball.

The next activity is sure to turn you into a baseball know-it-all.

Baseball Rules Game

Study the rules before playing the game.
Answering questions can help beef up your baseball skills. Next time your team needs a little practice AND a little update on basic rules, try playing the baseball rules game.

What You'll Need:

  • Baseball diamond
  • Rule and trivia books
  • Players

Instead of swinging the bat for base hits, answer a baseball rule or trivia question instead. There are loads of great trivia books and rule books that you can check out at the public library, so boning up doesn't need to cost a cent.

If you get a question right, go to first base and wait for your teammates to bring you home by answering their questions. Knowing who did what, when, and how, and knowing the rules, can only improve your game.

Keep reading for a backwards twist on on a game of baseball.

Backwards Baseball

Three, two, one -- You're out! Backwards baseball is the game you know and love, but in reverse.

What You'll Need:

  • Playing field
  • Bat
  • Ball
  • Gloves
  • Players

Baseball, the Great American Pastime, would be a much tougher game if you had to round the bases and toss the balls backward in order to score or get the other player out. Tougher, yes, but also full of laughs.

So the next time you're bored with the traditional game, try this backward twist. You may never look at baseball in quite the same way again.

One word of caution: BE CAREFUL WHEN YOU RUN BACKWARD. No game is worth going home injured.

The next baseball activity is a fun way to practice running the bases.

Base Running Game

Try not to get caught when you play the base running game! It's a simplified variation on baseball that helps you practice some essential baseball skills.

What You'll Need:

  • Grass field
  • Objects to serve as bases
  • Small rubber ball
  • Players

Set up two bases on a patch of grass about 30 feet apart. Two of the players are fielders, each covering one base, and the others are runners.

The object is for the runners to move from base to base without being tagged as the fielders toss the ball back and forth in an attempt to lure the runners off base.

If a runner is touching a base, he or she is safe, but runners can't just hug the base -- they must run at least every second time that the ball is thrown by a fielder.

Any player tagged becomes a fielder, and the fielder who tagged the runner out now gets to run the bases!

The next baseball activity will give your spelling skills a work out, too.

Spelling Bee Baseball

Hit a home run with words. You can be a baseball All-Star even if you can't hit, pitch, or throw. Because in this version of the game, you round the bases just by spelling words correctly.

What You'll Need:

  • Dictionary
  • Baseball field (optional)
  • Chalk (optional)
  • Pebbles (optional)

In this game, it's your pitcher's job to toss out tough (but not impossible) words. It's the batter's job to take a swing at spelling the word right. And it's up to your umpire to check the spellings in the dictionary.

Just like in regular baseball, if you miss three times in a row, you're out. Three outs, and the other team is up.

Don't feel like running around the bases? Draw a baseball diamond on the sidewalk and use pebbles as players.

ABOUT THE ACTIVITY DESIGNERS

The following activities were designed by Maria Birmingham, Karen E. Bledsoe, and Kelly Milner Halls.

