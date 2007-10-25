American Flag Crafts and Activities

Use many different versions of the American flag in the Progressive Mining Flag Game.
Use many different versions of the American flag in the Progressive Mining Flag Game.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

American Flag Crafts and Activities for Kids are an ideal way to bring the family together on the Fourth of July. Teach your kids about the history of the flag, and have a good time doing it.

Whether you're throwing a large party or having a quiet family day at home, these crafts and activities are sure to provide hours of fun on the Fourth of July.

Advertisement

On the following pages, you will find out about crafts and activities that center around the American flag:

Progressive Mining Flag Game

Create a fun competition that also teaches kids about the history of the American flag. Learn to make the Progressive Flag Mining Game.

Free-Form Freedom Rap

Encourage your kids to express their feelings about freedom through the Free-Form Freedom Rap. Read about how to plan this American Flag activity.

Freedom Flag

Have your kids create their own Freedom Flag in honor of the Fourth of July. Get directions on how to make this American Flag craft.

The Progressive Flag Mining Game teaches kids about the history of the American Flag while they play a fun, competitive game. Read about this American flag activity on the next page.

Looking for more Fourth of July fun? Try:

Advertisement

Progressive Flag Mining Game

Place the American flag in a bucket of sand.
Place the American flag in a bucket of sand.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The Progressive Mining Flag Game is a fun way to teach kids about the American flag's history. Play a unique version of this popular Victorian game. This game requires a steady hand while playing.

How to Make the Progressive Flag Mining Game

What You'll Need:

  • Small Containers
  • Sand
  • Paper
  • Scissors
  • Markers
  • Wooden Skewers
  • Glue
  • Plastic Straws
  • Empty Cups or Bowls

Step One: To make the game, fill small containers with sand. These are known as "mines."

Advertisement

Step Two: Cut a 4 x 3-inch square of paper for each of the mines. On each square, draw one of the different stages of the American flag, beginning with the original design, up to our present-day flag.

The Colonial flag was the first American flag.
The Colonial flag was the first American flag.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Step Three: Glue the end of each paper flag to a wooden skewer, and when the glue dries, stick a flag into each of the mines.

Give different teams different versions of the American flag.
Give different teams different versions of the American flag.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Step Four: Cut a little off the end of each straw (one for each player) to make a shovel shape. For every 2 players there must be 1 mine.

Step Five: Players then take turns using the plastic straws to remove a bit of sand and placing it in an empty cup or bowl. Whichever team makes the flag fall while removing sand loses the game.

See who can dig the flag out of the sand the fastest.
See who can dig the flag out of the sand the fastest.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Encourage your kids to express how they feel about freedom by performing a Free-Form Freedom Rap. Read about it on the next page.

Looking for more Fourth of July fun? Try:

Advertisement

Free-Form Freedom Rap

The Free-Form Freedom Rap encourages your kids to write a rap song to celebrate Freedom. Freedom is something to sing about, so write a rhyming poem and make up your own freedom rap song.

How to Make a Free-Form Freedom Rap

What You'll Need:

  • Paper
  • Pencil
  • Wooden Blocks

Step One: Brainstorm a list of words and ideas that remind you of freedom and the Fourth of July or June 19, the day that celebrates the Emancipation Proclamation.

Advertisement

Step Two: Then think of words that rhyme with this list. For example, June and moon, free and honeybee, nineteen and keen.

Step Three: Write rhyming sentences that use these words, such as: "One fine June, I saw a beautiful moon. The date was June nineteen, and it sure was keen. Because now I am free, just like the honeybee!"

Step Four: When you finish your rhyme, clap out a rhythm with wooden blocks, and say it like a rap. Teach it to a friend, and make up a dance to go with it!

Teach your kids how to make a Freedom Flag to celebrate our great nation. Get directions on how to make a Freedom Flag on the next page.

Looking for more Fourth of July fun? Try:

Advertisement

Freedom Flag

After your kids make a Freedom Flag, they can wave the flag of freedom high! This flag will look great waving in the Fourth of July parade.

How to Make a Freedom Flag

What You'll Need:

  • 24 x 18-inch Piece of Heavy Cotton or Canvas
  • Glue
  • Stapler
  • 36-inch Length of 1/2-inch Dowel
  • Yarn or Ribbons
  • Scissors
  • Felt or Fabric Scraps
  • Fabric Paint
  • Paintbrushes

Step One: To make the flag, glue or staple the short edge of the fabric to a wooden dowel. Leave 2 inches of dowel showing at the top to tie on yarn or ribbon streamers. The rest of the dowel will be your flag's handle.

Advertisement

Step Two: Decorate your flag by cutting the word "Freedom" out of felt or fabric scraps and gluing them onto the canvas. Paint designs around the word with fabric paint. You might want to draw President Lincoln or President Washington on your flag. Think of what the Fourth of July means to you and what pictures you can draw to show your feelings.

Step Three: Then wave your Freedom Flag with pride as you march down the street.

ABOUT THE CRAFT DESIGNERS

Progressive Flag Mining Game by Lisa Lerner and Kersten Hamilton

Free-Form Freedom Rap by Lisa Lerner and Kersten Hamilton

Freedom Flag by Lisa Lerner and Kersten Hamilton

Looking for more Fourth of July fun? Try:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...