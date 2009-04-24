Ultimate Guide to Recycled T-Shirt Crafts

" " With a little crafting, these colorful T-shirts could decorate your bed, couch or floor. iStockphoto.com/Carla Lisinski

You probably have a favorite T-shirt. You know the one you've worn until it's holey and ragged. Maybe it's from your first concert or your favorite vacation spot. Maybe it's your team's old logo, or a college favorite from decades ago. Either way, you can't bear to part with it. Unfortunately, your family also can't bear to be seen with you when you're wearing it.

The flip side is that you probably also have a drawer full of T-shirts that you never wear. You know the ones -- they have some corporate logo on them, so you never really wear them out. You got them free at some event or contest, and while they never see the light of day, they're brand new so you don't want to throw them away.

A great compromise for all those T-shirts is to recycle them. For your favorites, a pillow can have a great new design of your favorite band displayed proudly across the front. For the T-shirts you never wear, chances are the company logo is at the top and you can leave it out of your pattern. You can even accent your designs with buttons, lace or paint, or just curl up with that super soft vintage T.

This article will show you just a few of the many crafts you can create from your recycled T-shirts, from pillows to rags to rugs. Your entire bedding set could be constructed from all your old sports Ts, as you'll learn how to make T-shirt pillows and a T-shirt quilt.

So before you sneak off and throw away your family's aging T-shirts, consider the crafting potential. The design possibilities are limited only by your wardrobe, so raid your closet, grab your T-shirts, and read on.