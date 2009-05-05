How to Make a New Candle from Your Old Candles

" " With a little elbow grease and just a few supplies, old candles can become new again. iStockphoto/Jonathan Heger

From birthday bashes to romantic dinners, the sparkling shimmer of soft candlelight instantly makes any moment more magical and special. But once you snuff out the candles and the smoke clears, what do you do with those puddles of melted wax? You might think of banishing these useless blobs to the trash bin or the back of your cluttered closet, but think again. Did you know that you can make new candles from your old ones in just a few simple steps? The process is simple, so no need for kits or complicated instruction pamphlets found in other candle-making methods. The technique you'll learn in this article is easy, inexpensive and environmentally-friendly

Making new candles from old ones is a great money-saver because you can use materials that you already have around the house, such as old candles and old glassware or dishes, rather than buying all new materials. You can also help make the Earth a little greener by recycling old candle wax and keeping it out of the trash.

Before you begin recycling your old candles, you will need to make sure that you have a few important materials on hand, including a sufficient amount of old wax or candle pieces and a melting device to melt the wax. A double boiler or two old sauce pans that can be fashioned into a double boiler are the melting devices preferred by many candle crafters. Additionally, you will need pre-waxed wicks, which are available at most craft and hobby stores [sources: Peterson, DIY Network, Candle Help].

