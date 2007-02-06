" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This quilt block creates an intricate design you're sure to love.

The True Lover's Knot quilt block is an intricate design that makes a bold statement in any fabric combination. The block is part of the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Download the True Lover's Knot quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the True Lover's Knot quilt block:

Cut:

From background color, cut pieces 1, 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, 14, 16, 17. From main color, cut pieces 2, 3, 4, 7, 10, 11, 13, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21. Piece A: Cut 4 from background color, and cut 4 from main color.

Traditional, warm fabrics make a great choice.

Stitch:

At end of piece 9, sew a main A, then a background A. Repeat with piece 12. At end of piece 17, sew a main A, then a background A, then a main A, and finish with a background A. Stitch strips together in number order, placing them as shown on pattern.

Here's another great fabric combination.

For example, stitch 2 to top of 1, then stitch 3 to left side of that piece, etc. Continue adding strips until block is complete.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.