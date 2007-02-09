Equilateral? Isosceles? Scalene? Do you remember your geometry? Even if you don't, you can still make this pretty Twelve Triangles quilt block. Based on a traditional quilting design, the quilt block does, indeed, include twelve triangles, as well as four rectangles and a square. You can use all prints, all solids, or a combination in this versatile pattern. Be creative! The Twelve Triangles quilt block is part of the Country Cupboard quilt design. Download the Twelve Triangles quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. Be sure to enlarge the quilt block at 125%

To make the Twelve Triangles quilt block:Cut:A: Cut 1. B: Cut 4. C: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. D: Cut 4.

Advertisement

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. A combination of printed fabrics makes a charming version of the Twelve Triangles quilt block.

Stitch:

Stitch a B to each side of A (middle square). Stitch C to contrast C; make 4. Stitch a CC to each side of D, matching unlike fabrics. Make 2. Stitch D to middle square, and then stitch another D to other side of middle square. Stitch rows together to complete block.

" " Here is a different combination of prints in this quilt block.

Like this quilt block? You can use it to make the Triangles Quilted Place Mats. Or check out the other quilt blocks that are part of the Country Cupboard quilt design.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.