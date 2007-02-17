" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This quilt design includes traditional country images and patterns.

Is there anything more comforting than the warmth of a country kitchen? Nothing can compare, except maybe a Country Cupboard quilt. Choose from wonderful blocks that depict some of our favorite memories of home, along with blocks that are timeless treasures of quilting history.

Quilt all of the blocks together to make the Country Cupboard quilt design above. All of the quilt blocks described below are shown on the quilt design from left to right. Download the Country Cupboard quilt design here for a closer look at the entire Country Cupboard quilt design.

Country Cupboard Quilt Design Blocks:

The Churn Dash quilt block is a traditional design that hearkens back to days on the farm and the pleasure of some of the old domestic chores.

The Windblown Puzzle quilt block has a versatile kinetic design like a colorful, spinning pinwheel.

The Grandma's Bowls quilt block will remind you of learning to cook from the resourceful women in your family.

The Chimneys and Cornerstones quilt block is an enhanced traditional pattern with an attractive architectural look to it.

The Garden of Eden quilt block looks like a little piece of paradise, with an abstract cross and four diamonds.

The Heart Can quilt block portrays freshly picked flowers in an old coffeepot. Picture it sitting on your windowsill.

The Apple Pie quilt block is so appetizing it actually looks like it would smell good. It's perfect for a country- or kitchen-themed design.

The Honey Pot quilt block looks good enough to attract bees, with its simple, bold design.

The Rooster quilt block portrays a puffed up, proud rooster full of personality. He'll add attitude to your design.

The Hourglass quilt block has a lovely, intricate design of triangles and squares that creates a sense of movement and depth.

The Twelve Triangles quilt block has an attractive geometrical design of triangles and squares.

The City Streets quilt block has an urban feeling with its intricate design of perpendicular, intersecting rectangles.

The Apple Cider quilt block has a simple, attractive design showing a big jug of cider next to a freshly picked apple.

The Teapot quilt block sings of kitchen coziness and warmth with its simple, traditional design.

The Cherry Basket quilt block is charming and refreshing and will make you long for summer days outside under the trees.

The Attic Window quilt block shows a big, curvy heart surrounded by a pattern of triangles and squares.

The Double Heart quilt block is just what it sounds like -- two beautiful hearts making a romantic pattern.

The Watermelon quilt block looks good enough to eat, showing a slice of watermelon framed with an attractive border.

The Handweave quilt block is suggestive of country artisan crafts such as caning and textile weaving.

The Home Sweet Home quilt block has a quilted frame around the old saying, and is adorned with two pretty hearts.

Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.