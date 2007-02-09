" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Triangle Quilted Place Mat pattern uses the

Try, try, try out our Triangles Place Mat pattern. Use the place mats to teach shape names to your toddler, use vintage fabrics to make a new family heirloom to pass on down, or just use bright interesting prints that will enhance your breakfast nook or dinner table. These place mats use the Twelve Triangles quilt block combined with one of our beautiful borders. To make the place mats, download the two-page Triangles Quilted Place Mat pattern as a PDF and print it out. Be sure to enlarge the quilt blocks at 125%.

To make the Triangle Quilted Place Mat:

Advertisement

Make 1 block. Stitch side borders, then add eight-pointed star border (link) to top and bottom. Finished size is about 18 x 15 inches.

To make the Twelve Triangles quilt block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Twelve Triangles quilt block is part of the

Cut:

A: Cut 1. B: Cut 4. C: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. D: Cut 4.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. A combination of printed fabrics makes a charming version of the Twelve Triangles quilt block.

Stitch:

Stitch a B to each side of A (middle square). Stitch C to contrast C; make 4. Stitch a CC to each side of D, matching unlike fabrics. Make 2. Stitch D to middle square, and then stitch another D to other side of middle square. Stitch rows together to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here is another combination of prints in this quilt block.

To finish the place mats, you'll need to make borders using the eight-pointed star border pattern.

If you like the Twelve Triangles quilt block, check out the others that are part of the Country Cupboard quilt design. Enjoyed this project? See our other Quilted Placemat Patterns.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.