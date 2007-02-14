" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The

Roosters will rule your roost with the Rooster Quilted Table Runner. Using an attractive checkerboard pattern combined with the Rooster quilt block from our Country Cupboard quilt design, the table runner will brighten up your table with a fresh country feeling. To make the table runner, download the two-page Rooster Quilted Table Runner pattern as a PDF and print it out. Be sure to enlarge the quilt blocks at 125%.

To make the Rooster Quilted Table Runner:

Make 9 blocks, and cut 9 fabric squares. Sew together as shown. Add blocks for side borders. Finished size is about 60 x 27 inches.

To make the Rooster quilt block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Rooster quilt block is part of the

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. All appliqué pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics, then cut out. Feet: Cut 2. All other pieces: Cut 1. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Rooster quilt block focuses on a classic country image.

Stitch:

Fuse rooster body to background square. Fuse beak, comb, wattle, wing, and feet to rooster. By hand or machine, appliqué all fused pieces using narrow blanket stitch.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here is the Rooster quilt block using another example of fabrics.

If you like the Rooster quilt block, check out the rest of the quilt blocks in the Country Cupboard quilt design. Enjoyed this project? See our other Quilted Table Runner Patterns.

Advertisement

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Advertisement

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.