" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Keep your tea nice and warm with the Pretty Maids quilted tea cozy.

Pretty maids all in a row are an excellent centerpiece for this tea cozy. The pattern uses the Pretty Maids quilt block and can fit just about any size tea cozy. Download the two-page Pretty Maids quilted tea cozy pattern as a PDF, and print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125% before you get started.

To make the Pretty Maids quilted tea cozy pattern:

Make 1 block, and round off top corners. Stitch block to the front of a purchased tea cozy. Finished size depends on size of cozy.

To make the Pretty Maids quilt block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. You'll find the Pretty Maids quilt block on the

Advertisement

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. All other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics. Leaves: Cut 6. Petals: Cut 12. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Bold blue and pink are great fabric choices for this block.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Place and fuse all pieces. By machine, applique all fused pieces using narrow zigzag stitch. Hand-stitch narrow cord on background for flower stems. Sew buttons to middle of flowers.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here's another great fabric variation.

Like this quilt block? It is part of the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. Love the garden theme? Make a quilt from our Garden and Floral Quilt Patterns.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

You can glance over these Quilted Tea Cozy Patterns to find other designs on which to rest your cup.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Advertisement

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.