The Honey Pot quilt block is part of the

Use our Honey Pot quilt block in any kitchen or country-themed quilting project. A simple but fun design, the block is part of our Country Cupboard quilt design and is a rustic portrayal of a traditional country delicacy. So get out your own honey jar, make some toast, and download the Honey Pot quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. Be sure to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

Quilt Blocks Image Gallery

To make the Honey Pot quilt block:Cut:Background: Cut 1. All other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics, and cut 1 each. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here is one selection of fabrics for the Honey Pot quilt block.

Stitch:

Fuse all pieces to background square. Fuse letters to front of honey pot. By hand or machine, appliqué all fused pieces using narrow blanket stitch.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here is another combination of fabrics for this quilt block.

Like this quilt block? It's just one of many quilt blocks that are part of the Country Cupboard quilt design. Or, use this quilt block in the Honey of a Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.