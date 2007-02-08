" " ©2007 Publications Internationa, Ltd. The Honey of a Quilted Wall Hanging uses the

Make sure your screen door is closed, because the Honey of a Quilted Wall Hanging is so sweet it might just draw bees like real honey would. This wall hanging is made up of three of our Honey Pot quilt blocks and a decorative border and sashing. To make the wall hanging, download the two-page Honey of a Quilted Wall Hanging pattern as a PDF and print it out. Be sure to enlarge the quilt block pattern at 125%.

To make the Honey of a Quilted Wall Hanging:

Make 3 blocks, but decrease width of background square. Add sashing and an inner border. Add blocks border and outer border. Finished size is about 36 x 20 inches.

To make the Honey Pot quilt block:

Cut:Background: Cut 1. All other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics, and cut 1 each. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

Stitch:

Fuse all pieces to background square. Fuse letters to front of honey pot. By hand or machine, appliqué all fused pieces using narrow blanket stitch.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.