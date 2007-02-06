" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Friendship quilt pattern has a unique geometric design.

The Friendship quilt pattern makes a stunning design, thanks in part to interesting geometric shapes. It uses a repeat of the Friendship Star quilt block and measures about 43 inches square. Download the two-page Friendship quilt pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Friendship quilt pattern:

Make 16 blocks, and sew them together in 4 rows of 4 blocks. Add braided border (see Quilt Borders page). Finished size is about 43 inches square.

To make the Friendship Star quilt block:

Cut:

A: Cut 8, and cut 8 from background fabric. B: Cut 1.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Pretty pink and cream make a great fabric combination for this block.

Stitch:

Stitch A to background A; make 8. Stitch an AA to AA, matching fabrics. Stitch AA to other side, matching unlike fabrics. Make 2. Stitch AA to B, matching unlike fabrics, then stitch AA to other side of B, matching unlike fabrics. Stitch rows together to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. A busy floral print is another great fabric idea.

Like this quilt block? It is part of the Stars, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Love the star theme? Make a quilt from our Star Quilt Patterns.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.