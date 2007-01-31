" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This darling table runner is sure to add warmth to your decor.

Emily's Heart quilted table runner pattern uses Emily's Heart quilt block as its showcase piece, flanked by a variation of the block on each side. The finished table runner measures about 37 X 9 inches. Download the two-page Emily's Heart quilted table runner pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block to 125%.

To make Emily's Heart quilted table runner pattern:

Make 3 blocks but only 1 block with appliqué hearts. Stitch blocks together in a row, with hearts block in center. Add large triangles to each end, and appliqué a heart on each. Finished size is about 37 X 9 inches.

To make Emily's Heart quilt block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Emily's Heart quilt block is part of the

Cut:

A: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. (These pieces include area under heart appliqué.) B: Cut 4, and cut 4 from reverse pattern and contrasting fabric.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here's one excellent fabric choice.

Stitch:

Stitch A to contrast A; make 4. Stitch AA's together to make a pinwheel square. Stitch B to contrast B along heart middle; make 4. Trace and cut fusible webbing heart; make 4. With fusible side of webbing to right side of heart, sew webbing to heart; make 4. Clip curves, and trim seam allowances. Cut a small slit in webbing, and turn. Place hearts so center seam is on a horizontal or vertical seam of pinwheel. Fuse hearts to pinwheel. By hand or machine, appliqué all pieces using narrow blanket stitch.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This fabric variation is a bit more bold.

Like this quilt block? It is part of the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Looking for a different quilted table runner? Choose one from our Quilted Table Runner Patterns.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.