Emily's Heart quilt block is just one of the many interesting blocks you'll find on the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Although quite simple to make, the resulting quilt block appears to have many layers, thanks in part to the use of contrasting fabrics. Download Emily's Heart quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.

To make Emily's Heart quilt block:

Cut:

A: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. (These pieces include area under heart appliqué.) B: Cut 4, and cut 4 from reverse pattern and contrasting fabric.

Stitch:

Stitch A to contrast A; make 4. Stitch AA's together to make a pinwheel square. Stitch B to contrast B along heart middle; make 4. Trace and cut fusible webbing heart; make 4. With fusible side of webbing to right side of heart, sew webbing to heart; make 4. Clip curves, and trim seam allowances. Cut a small slit in webbing, and turn. Place hearts so center seam is on a horizontal or vertical seam of pinwheel. Fuse hearts to pinwheel. By hand or machine, appliqué all pieces using narrow blanket stitch.

Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make Emily's Heart quilted table runner pattern. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other designs on the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.