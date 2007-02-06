" " Quilt blocks. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This elegant block is party of the

The Eight-Pointed Star quilt block offers a traditional -- and stunning -- option for your latest quilting project. Fun and simple to make, the block is part of the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Download the Eight-Pointed Star quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Eight-Pointed Star quilt block:

Cut:

A: Cut 4, and cut 4 from reverse pattern and contrasting fabric. B: Cut 4. C: Cut 4.

Stitch:

Stitch A to contrast A as shown on pattern. Make 4. Set B into V end of AA; make 4. Stitch AAB to AAB along short edge, making star half. Make 2. Sew star halves together, matching points. Set C's into sides of star to complete block.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.