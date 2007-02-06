" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This quilt can take on a snowflake pattern by choosing certain fabrics.

The Starred Beauty quilt pattern uses a repeat of the Eight-Pointed Star quilt block to create a star-worthy design. With the right fabric, the quilt can even take on the look of a snowflake pattern. Download the two-page Starred Beauty quilt pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Starred Beauty quilt pattern:

Make 16 squares, and sew them together in 4 rows of 4 blocks. Add sashing and large outer border. Finished size is about 46 inches square.

To make the Eight-Pointed Star quilt block:

This elegant block is party of the

Cut:

A: Cut 4, and cut 4 from reverse pattern and contrasting fabric. B: Cut 4. C: Cut 4.

Create a snowflake look with cool fabrics.

Stitch:

Stitch A to contrast A as shown on pattern. Make 4. Set B into V end of AA; make 4. Stitch AAB to AAB along short edge, making star half. Make 2. Sew star halves together, matching points. Set C's into sides of star to complete block.

Pretty red and green fabrics offer a great variation.

To finish the quilt, select your favorite border from the Quilt Borders page. Like this quilt block? It is part of the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Love the star theme? Make a quilt from our Star Quilt Patterns.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.